Nadda comes down heavily on AAP chief for ‘insulting’ Purvanchalis

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Thursday accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of harbouring animosity toward people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, particularly those from the Purvanchal region. The party claimed that Kejriwal’s true intentions had been revealed through his derogatory remarks about these communities, which include calling them “fake voters” and labelling them a “burden” on the city’s healthcare and education systems.

BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised Kejriwal for his longstanding disdain towards Purvanchal residents, who he said play a pivotal role in Delhi’s economy. “Kejriwal has insulted the hardworking people of UP and Bihar, but now he has gone too far by calling them fake voters,” Sachdeva said. He added, “The people of Delhi respect the contributions of the Purvanchal community, and we will not let Kejriwal’s disrespect stand.”

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also condemned Kejriwal’s remarks and said, “How dare you call Purvanchalis fake?”

He also took aim at Kejriwal’s record on governance, claiming that while the AAP chief supports illegal migrants becoming voters, he is now troubled by their removal. Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda conducted a review of the party’s election preparations in Delhi ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls.

In a series of meetings held at the Delhi BJP office, Nadda discussed the party’s campaign strategy, focusing on how to bring central government schemes to the grassroots level. Nadda emphasised this election would provide voters with a choice between Kejriwal’s alleged falsehoods and corruption and the BJP’s commitment to truth and development.

“In fear of his defeat after looting Delhi for the past 10 years with his corruption, Kejriwal in desperation has resorted to baseless comments against brothers and sisters of UP and Bihar,” Nadda said.