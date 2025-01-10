Purvanchali power play: Congress promises Chhath Ghat district amid AAP-BJP slugfest

NEW DELHI: In the high-stakes battle for Purvanchali votes, the Congress has upped the ante with a bold promise -- building a grand Chhath Puja Ghat akin to the iconic Maha Kumbh structures on the Yamuna riverbank.

The new district will be named after celebrated Bihari folk singer Sharda Sinha who passed away in November at AIIMS after a prolonged illness, the party said.

Announcing the plan at a press conference, Bihar Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh slammed both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly neglecting the contributions of the Purvanchali community to Delhi’s growth.

“Purvanchalis are the backbone of Delhi’s development, yet they are treated as mere vote banks, only to be insulted post-elections,” he said.