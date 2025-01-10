Yellow line expansion to Narela: Centre asks DMRC to prepare DPR

NEW DELHI: The Centre has directed the Delhi Metro to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed extension of the Yellow Line to Narela, according to Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

Gupta said that he had written to the Prime Minister on December 27 last year, advocating for the extension of the Yellow Line to Narela. He added that the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed him via a letter on January 6 that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) had instructed the corporation to prepare a DPR for the project.

Gupta also highlighted that the Delhi BJP Legislative Party, under his leadership, had submitted a memorandum to Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on December 6, asking for the extension of the metro line.

The Yellow Line currently connects Millennium City Center in Gurugram to Samaypur Badli in Delhi. While an extension to the Siraspur metro depot has already been approved by the Centre, areas such as Siraspur, Kheda, Alipur, and Narela remain unconnected to the metro network.

Gupta pointed out in his letter to the PM that extending the metro from Badli-Siraspur to Narela would serve residents in these heavily populated areas. He also emphasized that the extension would help ease traffic congestion and optimize resources, making commuting more convenient for everyone in the region.

The extension is seen as a crucial step in improving public transport and reducing road traffic, which is a growing concern in Delhi and its surrounding areas. He added that connecting Siraspur to Narela via Kheda Kalan and Alipur would also help alleviate traffic congestion and optimize resource utilization.