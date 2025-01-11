BJP retorts, says Atishi disrepects women by naming Kejriwal as CM

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP General Secretary and MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat stated that nothing could be more disrespectful to Delhi’s women than Atishi, while being the incumbent chief minister, declaring that if her party wins, Arvind Kejriwal will become the CM.

She said that it would have been better if Atishi, instead of speculating about who the BJP’s CM candidate will be, had questioned how Kejriwal, who is bound by restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court, dares to dream of becoming CM again.

Sehrawat said, “Imagining Kejriwal as chief minister insults India’s judicial system, which has barred him from serving as CM. When someone declares that Arvind Kejriwal will be the next chief minister, they assume Atishi will lose the elections and the CM’s post will be vacant. And, claiming that Kejriwal’s IIT degree entitles him to become CM is an affront to democracy, as in a democracy, the CM is chosen based on the support of elected representatives, not educational qualifications.