BJP retorts, says Atishi disrepects women by naming Kejriwal as CM

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP General Secretary and MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat stated that nothing could be more disrespectful to Delhi’s women than Atishi, while being the incumbent chief minister, declaring that if her party wins, Arvind Kejriwal will become the CM.
She said that it would have been better if Atishi, instead of speculating about who the BJP’s CM candidate will be, had questioned how Kejriwal, who is bound by restrictions imposed by the Supreme Court, dares to dream of becoming CM again.
Sehrawat said, “Imagining Kejriwal as chief minister insults India’s judicial system, which has barred him from serving as CM. When someone declares that Arvind Kejriwal will be the next chief minister, they assume Atishi will lose the elections and the CM’s post will be vacant. And, claiming that Kejriwal’s IIT degree entitles him to become CM is an affront to democracy, as in a democracy, the CM is chosen based on the support of elected representatives, not educational qualifications.
When Kejriwal secured bail from the Supreme Court in the liquor excise policy case in September last year, the apex court laid down some conditions for the then CM to follow. Along with other constraints, he was asked not to enter the chief minister’s office or the Delhi secretariat while out on bail. His authority to sign files was also taken away, and he was told to seek Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s consent before signing any official files.
Following these directions, Kejriwal resigned from the CM post and Atishi was chosen as his successor.