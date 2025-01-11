Delhi polls: Rahul Gandhi to launch Congress campaign on Jan 13 as final list soon

NEW DELHI: Congress is gearing up to intensify its campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections, with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi set to kick off a campaign through a mega rally in Seelampur on January 13. AICC in-charge of Delhi election Qazi Nizamuddin said the remaining 22 candidates for the elections are likely to be announced by this weekend.

“We are awaiting official permission from the election commission to hold Rahul Gandhi’s programme. Meanwhile, the final list can come up anytime in a couple of days,” he told this newspaper.

So far, Congress has declared 48 candidates, with 21 names announced in the first list and 26 in the second. Alka Lamba was fielded against Delhi CM Atishi from Kalkaji the previous week, while discussions are ongoing for the remaining seats.

According to party sources, deliberations for constituencies like Harinagar, Timarpur, and Model Town are still underway. SKB Singh and Prem Sharma are being considered for Harinagar, while Pankaj Pushkar, Ashok Bhasin, and Jitinder Bhagel are in contention for Timarpur. Meanwhile, Kunwar Karan Singh, Aman Sharma, and Akanksha Ola are among the frontrunners for Model Town.