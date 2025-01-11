Delhi polls: Yadav says Congress men ‘harassed’, seeks help from election office

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer (CEO) on Friday, seeking that written instructions be issued to the police to act in an unbiased manner during the electoral process and maintain discipline on polling day.

In his letter to the CEO, Yadav highlighted several issues related to the election process, focusing particularly on the lack of clear guidelines for local police regarding the display of party materials outside polling stations.

He pointed out that during previous elections, Congress workers were often “harassed” by the police under the guise of enforcing the Model Code of Conduct, which he argued undermines democratic practices.

The Delhi Congress chief also claimed that in the last elections that due to heavy turnout in many constituencies, long queues for casting votes due to poor management and interruption in voting for hours in casting votes were witnessed, which resulted into the harassment not only for voters but also to the elections machinery including political party workers till late night.

“You are also requested to take into the account the above mentioned concerns by issuing directions in writing to police to maintain the discipline by acting in an unbiased manner and to follow directions issued by the Election Commission qua the activities,” he added.