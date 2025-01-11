Heavy rain predicted in Delhi over the weekend

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Meteorological Centre has issued an alert for heavy rain in the city over the weekend, January 11 and 12. The region’s temperatures may drop sharply, leading to chilly weather. Icy winds will accompany the rain. Delhi-NCR nights are becoming colder due to rapidly falling night temperatures, while daytime temp remain stable. After the rain, the night temperature may fip further.

As per the Delhi Meteorological Centre, residents can expect a maximum temperature of 20°C degrees and a minimum temperature of 6°C. The maximum temperature in Noida mat be 18°C, and the minimum could be 8°C. In Ghaziabad, the maximum temperature may rise to 20°C, and the minimum will dip to 5°C. Gurugram’s maximum might reach 19°C, and the minimum drop to 8°C.

A massive Western Disturbance in North India, and its interaction with easterly winds is likely to trigger moderate to intense spells of rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi-NCR and J&K and snowfall at higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from January 11 onwards.

Thunderstorms, lightning and hail will accompany the rain and bring a spell of very dense fog across Indo-Gangetic plains for the next 4-5 days.

Orange Alert