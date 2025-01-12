JNU denies Rs 1.79 lakh fine on two students for hosting outsiders, drinking in hostel

NEW DELHI: A day after the news went viral of two hostel students of JNU fined Rs 1.79 lakh for allegedly allowing outsiders into their rooms and consuming alcohol and drugs in their room, the officials confirmed that no fine has been imposed on the students yet.

This week, two second-year students, named Ankit and Umang, pursuing Bachelors in Persian Studies at JNU and staying at Sutlej Hostel, were caught red-handed by the wardens with “100 bottles” of alcohol which were of foreign brand along with drugs and hookah. These students were caught partying in the hostel room with outsiders, which is illegal as per University guidelines.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior official of JNU shared that wardens have no power to impose fines on students and the fines are imposed by the chief proctor of the University.

“Till now, only the warden has the evidence of the incident. Only the warden has the pictures and videos of what happened that day. Since Saturday and Sunday are holidays, the warden will submit the evidence to the Dean Students Welfare on Monday, followed by which a report will be made and will be submitted to the Chief Proctor who will accordingly decide the punishment,” the official said.

The official further added, “As per the University guidelines, the fines imposed on students are not more than Rs 20,000. It is impossible for the University to impose such a huge fine. The administration or the VC could have rusticated them right away but it wasn’t done and the students made up fake circular stating that a fine worth 1.79 lakh fine has been imposed. This is absolutely fake. The end result of this is that these students be sent back home permanently while the Dean Students Welfare will be asked to write to the students’ parents and send them all the evidence as well.”

The ‘fake’ notice issued to the students read, “The student was fined Rs 80,000, including Rs 60,000 for unauthorized entry of outsiders, Rs10,000 for aggressive behaviour, interference in official matters and intimidation of hostel staff, Rs 6,000 for possessing an induction stove and heater, Rs 2,000 for drinking and Rs 2,000 for hookah use.”