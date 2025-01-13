Way you dragged your feet raises doubts: Delhi HC questions Delhi govt over delay in action on CAG reports

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday criticised the Delhi Government for its delay in addressing the CAG reports, stating, "The way you have dragged your feet raises doubts about your bona fides."

The court further emphasized, "You should have promptly forwarded the reports to the Speaker and initiated a discussion in the House."

The bench of Justice Sachin Datta questioned the Delhi Government's handling of the CAG reports.

"The timeline is clear; you've dragged your feet to prevent the session from happening." The court further remarked.

"The delay in sending the reports to the LG and your handling of the matter raises doubts about your bona fides," it added.