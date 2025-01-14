AAP’s Mohinder Goyal quizzed over ‘links’ to illegal immigration ring

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Mohinder Goyal appeared before the Delhi Police on Monday, following two notices issued over the weekend concerning his alleged connection to a syndicate involved in aiding illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, sources said.

Goyal, who represented Rithala in the outgoing Delhi Assembly, was summoned after documents seized during the investigation reportedly bore his signature and official seal.

“He appeared before the AATS at 3:30 p.m. and was questioned by multiple teams,” a police source confirmed.

The case originated in December when police dismantled an illegal immigration racket, arresting 11 persons, including Bangladeshi nationals residing in India unlawfully. The syndicate was allegedly involved in fabricating documents and creating fraudulent websites to produce fake Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, and other identification papers.

Investigations into the arrested suspects led to the discovery of documents linked to Goyal, prompting the summons. The police are now examining his alleged role in facilitating the operations of the syndicate. The revelation has sparked political controversy amid the ongoing Delhi Assembly election campaign.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, questioning his “silence” on the matter and demanding clarity on Goyal’s alleged involvement in the syndicate providing illegal immigrants with Aadhaar and voter ID cards.

In response, AAP blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the influx of illegal immigrants. AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar alleged that it was Shah’s failure that Rohingyas settled across Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and the rest of the country.

The ruling party in Delhi had also alleged that it has become “the BJP’s standard operating procedure -- weaponise government agencies to pressure opposition leaders as elections approach, undermining democratic norms”.

“The BJP only engages in negative politics -- filing false cases and misusing the state machinery to suppress opposition leaders,” the AAP said.