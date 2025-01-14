CBI secures permission to prosecute AAP's Satyendar Jain

NEW DELHI: The CBI informed a Delhi court on Monday that it had obtained the necessary sanctions to prosecute Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a case involving disproportionate assets.

The submission was made before Special Judge Jitendra Singh, who has scheduled the next hearing for January 22. The court noted that a supplementary chargesheet was filed against Jain on January 4.

“Today, a sanction dated December 31, 2024 for prosecution of Satyendra Jain under Section 19 of the POC (Prevention of Corruption) Act, has been filed by the IO (investigating officer). The same is taken on record,” the court said.

The CBI has accused Jain of amassing assets worth approximately Rs 1.62 crore, which were disproportionate to his known sources of income, during his tenure as a public servant from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017. The agency alleges that these assets far exceeded his legitimate earnings during the specified period.

The case against Jain is part of a larger probe into allegations of corruption and financial misconduct involving public officials.

In October last year, Jain was granted bail by Rouse Avenue Court in a money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).