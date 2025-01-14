Delhi polls: Congress releases third list with 16 candidates, replaces Gokalpur (SC) seat contender

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday announced its third list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, finalising 16 names, including 15 fresh faces and one replacement.

The party fielded former Union minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar, councillor Ariba Khan from Okhla, Harbani Kaur from Janakpuri, and Jitender Solanki from Vikaspuri. In a notable change, the Congress replaced its candidate in the Gokalpur (SC) constituency, selecting Ishwar Bagri in place of Pramod Kumar Jayant.

The decision was made during the Central Election Committee meeting held earlier in the day. With this announcement, the Congress has now declared candidates for 63 of the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

Other notable candidates from the list include Dharam Pal Lakda for the Mundka seat, Rajesh Gupta for Kirari, Kunwar Karan Singh for Model Town, and Prem Sharma for Hari Nagar. Additionally, Sushma Yadav will contest from Najafgarh, Vishesh Tokas from RK Puram, Rajiv Chaudhary from Vishwas Nagar, and Kamal Arora from Gandhi Nagar.

Jagat Singh will represent the party in Shahdara, Bheesham Sharma in Ghonda, and Mange Ram in Palam.

Senior leaders said the party is making a concerted effort to reclaim political ground in Delhi, where the elections are expected to be a high-stakes triangular contest between Congress, BJP and ruling AAP.