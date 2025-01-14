PM Modi takes part in Lohri celebrations in Naraina

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after returning from J&K, where he inaugurated Z-Morh tunnel, continued his engagements on Monday by celebrating both Lohri and Pongal in Delhi. His celebrations took place at Naraina village and the residence of Union Minister G Kishen Reddy, alongside party leaders and cabinet colleagues.

The PM visited Naraina village, where he participated in lighting the traditional Lohri fire and interacted with the local Punjabi community. He also attended a traditional Lohri music programme, marking the occasion with warmth and enthusiasm.

Sharing his thoughts on X, PM Modi expressed the cultural and agricultural significance of Lohri, stating, “Lohri has a special significance for several people, particularly those from Northern India.” He further emphasised the festival’s symbolic importance, saying, “It symbolises renewal and hope. It is also linked with agriculture and our hardworking farmers.”

The PM further said his participation in the Lohri celebrations at Naraina village was a memorable moment, with people from various walks of life, especially the youth and women, actively participating in the festivities.

Later, the PM proceeded to the residence of Union Minister G Kishen Reddy to join in the Pongal celebrations. The annual event, celebrated grandly by Reddy, also saw the attendance of several prominent figures, including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, actor Chiranjeevi, Union Minister L. Murugan, and BJP President JP Nadda. The Pongal celebration was marked by vibrant traditions and the spirit of unity, with the PM taking part in the joyous occasion, reinforcing the importance of cultural celebrations that unite people across the country.