Consider plea over duplicate entries in voter list: Delhi HC to Election Commission

He further stated that the Commission has already undertaken the necessary procedure for revision of electoral rolls and even the Supreme Court has considered the issue.

"He said there are two tools. If you think there are comparable tools that you have used, it's alright. You don't have to do anything. If you find these tools are better, consider it. We are only asking you to not close your mind," the court told the EC's counsel.

"In view of the above, we consider it apposite to dispose of the petition by directing the respondents (Election Commission and Delhi Chief Election Officer) to consider the averments made in the petition at an appropriate stage. Needless to state that if the Commission finds technological tools that would assist the Commission in eliminating duplicate names, the same would be adopted," the court ordered.

Petitioner Rashtravadi Aadarsh Mahasangh -- a political party-- alleged in its PIL that the voter list in Delhi has several duplicate entries and necessary steps had not been taken for removal of such names.

The plea stated that there were certain technological tools that could be deployed to detect duplication and therefore prayed that a direction should be issued to the Election authorities to adopt the same and eliminate such entries.