Delhi schools asked to follow strict guidelines on kite flying for Republic Day

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Republic Day and Basant Panchami, the Directorate of Education has issued a set of strict guidelines to schools, urging them to raise awareness about the dangers of using ‘Chinese Manja’ while flying kites.

The circular, released on Tuesday, instructed Heads of Schools (HoSs) in government, government-aided, and private unaided schools to inform students about the ban on sharp Manja.

The directive also emphasised the need for awareness programs on this issue.

The circular referenced a notice from the Environment department, which highlighted the popularity of kite flying during festivals such as Makar Sankranti, Republic Day, and Basant Panchami. It warned about the hazards posed by kite-flying threads made from synthetic materials like plastic, nylon, or the commonly used “Chinese thread” (Manja), which are often coated with glass or metallic components. “These threads can cause serious injuries to humans and animals, sometimes even resulting in fatalities, as reported in news incidents in recent years,” read the circular. “Additionally, such materials are non-biodegradable and pose a significant environmental threat,” it said.

“There shall be a complete ban on the sale, production, storage, supply, import, and use of synthetic kite-flying threads, including those laced with sharp materials.”

“To ensure safety and environmental protection, kite flying will only be allowed with cotton thread, free of any sharp, metallic, glass, or adhesive components,” it said.