IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi accepts UG applications

NEW DELHI: IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi has started accepting applications for its undergraduate programmes for the 2025-26 academic year. Students can now apply for world-class engineering education in the UAE. Three BTech courses will be offered: Computer Science and Engineering, Energy Science and Engineering, and Chemical Engineering.

These programmes aim to prepare students for the fast-changing global tech world.

Admissions will be based on two methods including JEE (Advanced) 2025 and the Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) 2025. CAET 2025 has two sessions. The first session will start from Feb 16, 2025 while the second session will begin on April 13, 2025.

Candidates can take one or both sessions, with their highest score being considered. The CAET is a three-hour test with 60 questions across Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.