INTERVIEW| Things looking up for us in last 15-20 days: Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai

Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai, who holds Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Development and General Administration Department portfolios, is one of the prominent AAP faces who held the fort when other senior leaders were behind bars. He is contesting from the Babarpur assembly constituency — a seat he has won twice. In an exclusive interview with Anup Verma, Rai shared his views on the three-cornered contest in the Delhi polls. Excerpts:
What kind of public feedback are you receiving while campaigning?
A. BJP has made several attempts (to defame us). However, compared to its governments in 20 states, the AAP government’s performance in the national capital has been better. So, after several rounds of deliberations and ground assessment in Babarpur assembly constituency as well as entire Delhi, people have the perception that AAP’s government is better than others.
BJP is saying that the ruling party has no respect for poorvanchali people. Do you think this narrative is resonating with voters?
A. BJP has been setting narratives like this, but they are getting busted. Before the release of Arvind Kejriwal from jail, the BJP tried to set a narrative that the AAP chief and other party leaders were corrupt. The entire narrative got busted when everyone secured bail. Then they tried to set a narrative that Kejriwal is a greedy person and he won’t step down from CM’s post. However, Kejriwal resigned from the CM post.
What is AAP’s strategy this time, and how is it different from previous elections?
A. In previous elections, we went among people and told them about our groundwork. This time, the campaign strategy is different. The party went through a crisis. Our prominent leaders were in jail, and our entire cadre was busy in protests for almost two years. Now, when everyone came out of jail, we decided to conduct padyatras for public outreach in the first phase. In the second phase, we focused on consolidation at every level. In the third phase, we did ‘Revdi Pe Charcha’ and got positive feedback. Now, nominations are taking place, and we are again among people in the final phase of the campaign.
How do you see Congress’ campaign in Delhi?
A. There is only one question in everyone’s mind: which party will form the government in Delhi? But everyone knows that Congress will not form the government. When people are sure that Congress will not form the government, they think that either AAP or BJP will form the government. Now, those who have been standing with Congress will surely think it will harm them if the BJP comes into power. In that case, people have in mind that they should not waste their votes.
BJP has not announced its candidate from Babarpur against you. How do you see the fight in this seat?
A. We have been hearing several names, but the BJP has not finalised the name yet. And that gives us an edge. Regarding the contest, I have done 10 times more work than cumulative work done by previous MLAs. Our government has paid attention to this area and has brought lots of changes here.
Rahul Gandhi has joined the Congress’ campaign. How do you see this?
A. Rahul Gandhi has campaigned for his party in previous assembly elections. Rahul Gandhi is not in a position to say that Congress is going to form the government. The voter, in this case, will think that his/her vote will be wasted and even ongoing works of the AAP government will be affected if BJP forms the government.
How many seats does AAP expect to win this time?
A. One month ago, there was a general discussion that AAP would form the government, but seats would be reduced. But in the last 15-20 days, people have started saying that Mahila Samman Yojana is a game changer. Now we can say that we are going to have a massive victory.
When will the party issue its manifesto?
A. We have been making announcements day by day but we will release the manifesto.