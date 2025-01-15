INTERVIEW| Things looking up for us in last 15-20 days: Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai

Delhi cabinet minister Gopal Rai, who holds Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Development and General Administration Department portfolios, is one of the prominent AAP faces who held the fort when other senior leaders were behind bars. He is contesting from the Babarpur assembly constituency — a seat he has won twice. In an exclusive interview with Anup Verma, Rai shared his views on the three-cornered contest in the Delhi polls. Excerpts:

What kind of public feedback are you receiving while campaigning?

A. BJP has made several attempts (to defame us). However, compared to its governments in 20 states, the AAP government’s performance in the national capital has been better. So, after several rounds of deliberations and ground assessment in Babarpur assembly constituency as well as entire Delhi, people have the perception that AAP’s government is better than others.

BJP is saying that the ruling party has no respect for poorvanchali people. Do you think this narrative is resonating with voters?

A. BJP has been setting narratives like this, but they are getting busted. Before the release of Arvind Kejriwal from jail, the BJP tried to set a narrative that the AAP chief and other party leaders were corrupt. The entire narrative got busted when everyone secured bail. Then they tried to set a narrative that Kejriwal is a greedy person and he won’t step down from CM’s post. However, Kejriwal resigned from the CM post.

What is AAP’s strategy this time, and how is it different from previous elections?

A. In previous elections, we went among people and told them about our groundwork. This time, the campaign strategy is different. The party went through a crisis. Our prominent leaders were in jail, and our entire cadre was busy in protests for almost two years. Now, when everyone came out of jail, we decided to conduct padyatras for public outreach in the first phase. In the second phase, we focused on consolidation at every level. In the third phase, we did ‘Revdi Pe Charcha’ and got positive feedback. Now, nominations are taking place, and we are again among people in the final phase of the campaign.