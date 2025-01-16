AAP hand-in-glove with ‘disreputable’ NGOs to disrupt harmony: Delhi BJP

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Wednesday accused the AAP and its leaders of colluding with ‘disreputable’ NGOs to disrupt Delhi’s social harmony and security.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi for their ‘false statements’ about demolitions of temples and slums. Such statements are inexcusable and will not be forgiven by Delhi residents, he said.

“In West Delhi, crimes like extortion and looting have increased over the past few years. A BJP leader was murdered in one such case. Investigations linked such incidents to AAP MLA Naresh Balyan, who was arrested under MCOCA for his role in organised crime in West Delhi. Despite AAP’s narrative of political vendetta, the court deemed the arrest valid and refused his bail,” Sachdeva said.

The Delhi BJP chief further claimed that AAP MLA Vinay Mishra coerced out Rs 10 lakh from a Dalit woman by promising her a ticket for the municipal corporation in 2022. When she demanded her money back, she was allegedly threatened and subjected to casteist remarks, Sachdeva said.

“AAP MLAs like Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Akhilesh Pati Tripathi and Sanjeev Jha face accusations of criminal activities, and their victims continue to demand justice,” he added.

Sachdeva also raised the recent case where an NGO, which reportedly voiced its support to Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, was allegedly linked to the bomb hoax calls to nearly 400 schools, saying the NGO was affiliated to the AAP. This raises serious concerns about a larger conspiracy behind such incidents, he said.

AAP’s alleged use of deepfake AI videos against BJP leaders and PM Modi was also highlighted by him.