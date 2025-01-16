Delhi govt initiates drive to trace those not claiming Ladli Yojana benefits

NEW DELHI: The Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Delhi government has launched a targeted initiative to ensure girl children enrolled in the Ladli Yojana, a flagship financial assistance scheme, receive their dues.

The campaign focuses on tracing beneficiaries who have either not claimed their payments or failed to renew their applications.

Introduced on January 1, 2008, the Ladli Yojana aims to uplift girl children born in the national capital by offering term deposits at key milestones. These include Rs 11,000 for hospital births, Rs 10,000 for home births, and Rs 5,000 upon enrollment in classes one, two, six, nine, and ten.

A WCD department official revealed that nearly 1.86 lakh individuals enrolled in the scheme did not claim the benefits, while 1.66 lakh applicants either dropped out of school or did not renew their registration.

“Many children change districts for schooling but do not renew their registration under the scheme, often due to a lack of awareness. Others discontinue their education midway, further complicating the renewal process,” the official said.