Delhi polls: Kejriwal and wife go temple hopping

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday filed his nomination from New Delhi constituency for the upcoming assembly elections and urged people to vote based on work and not “abuses”.

Kejriwal has held the New Delhi seat since 2013. He is pitted against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit this time.

Before filing his nomination papers, Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife Sunita, offered prayers at Hanuman and Valmiki temples. He then led a ‘padyatra’ from the AAP office to the New Delhi district magistrate’s office, where he filed his nomination.

Hundreds of AAP workers, carrying party flags, walked with the former chief minister. After filing his nomination, Kejriwal exuded confidence that the AAP would return to power in Delhi.“AAP will form the government with full majority,” he told reporters.