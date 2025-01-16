Delhi polls: Kejriwal and wife go temple hopping

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday filed his nomination from New Delhi constituency for the upcoming assembly elections and urged people to vote based on work and not “abuses”.
Kejriwal has held the New Delhi seat since 2013. He is pitted against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit this time.
Before filing his nomination papers, Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife Sunita, offered prayers at Hanuman and Valmiki temples. He then led a ‘padyatra’ from the AAP office to the New Delhi district magistrate’s office, where he filed his nomination.
Hundreds of AAP workers, carrying party flags, walked with the former chief minister. After filing his nomination, Kejriwal exuded confidence that the AAP would return to power in Delhi.“AAP will form the government with full majority,” he told reporters.
“I want to request the people of Delhi to vote based on work and not abuses. Abuses lead to no progress or development. We are contesting this election based on what we have done in the last 10 years, what we aim to achieve in the next five years, and our vision for Delhi. While, the BJP spends all day hurling abuses at us,” he said.
“Therefore, I appeal to the people of Delhi to vote for education, healthcare, electricity, water, roads, and all the work that has been done. We have accomplished a lot and have much more to do,” Kejriwal added.