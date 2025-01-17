BJP releases for manifesto Delhi Assembly Polls: Promises Rs 2,500 monthly aid, subsidized LPG cylinders for women
NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched its manifesto, Sankalp Patra, for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 5, with party president J.P. Nadda outlining a vision for a "developed Delhi."
Addressing a gathering during the launch, Nadda emphasised that the manifesto serves as a blueprint for progress, pledging to continue all existing welfare schemes and introducing several new initiatives if the party is voted to power.
Highlighting the BJP’s achievements at the national level, Nadda said, “We made 500 promises in 2014 and delivered on 499. In 2019, we made 235 promises and completed 225. The remaining are in the implementation stage.”
Nadda emphasised that empowering women has been a consistent priority for the BJP.
“Women have been our main priority,” he said, citing successful initiatives like the Ujjwala Yojana and the construction of toilets under Swachh Bharat.
“In states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, we are providing monthly Mahila Samaan, and we will replicate similar efforts in Delhi,” he added.
Key announcements:
A monthly aid of ₹2,500 for women under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana.
Subsidized LPG cylinders at ₹500 for women from economically weaker sections, along with one free cylinder each during Holi and Diwali.
Implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, providing health insurance of ₹5 lakh per family in Delhi.
Additional health coverage of ₹5 lakh for Delhi residents, increasing the total insurance to ₹10 lakh.
Monthly pensions of ₹2,500 for senior citizens aged 60–70 years.
₹3,000 monthly pensions for those above 70 years.
Establishment of Atal Canteens in JJ clusters, offering nutritious meals at just ₹5.