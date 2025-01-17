Kejriwal invokes Saif Ali Khan stab attack to attack BJP govt

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condemned the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, calling it a “stark reminder” of the worsening law and order situation under the BJP-led governments, at both the state and central levels.
“We hope and pray to God for his speedy recovery. However, it is extremely concerning that such a big actor, living in what we assume to be a very secure place, can have people breaking into his house through a window and attacking him. This raises serious questions about the state and central governments,” he said at a press conference in Delhi.
Kejriwal’s criticism of the saffron party came amid the ongoing election campaign for the Delhi assembly. The national capital is going to vote on February 5, and the counting will take place on February 8.
The AAP dispensation has been attacking Amit Shah-led home ministry, under whom Delhi Police’s jurisdiction falls, over the crime in the city. The AAP leaders have been making it an election issue, alleging that the law and order situation has crumbled.
He pointed out that this is not the first such incident in Mumbai, highlighting a gun-firing incident outside Salman Khan’s house and NCP leader Baba Siddiqui’s murder in October last year.
“If such high-profile celebrities are not safe in the country, and if even the double-engine BJP government cannot provide them with security, then what about the common man?” he asked.
As per reports, an unidentified individual broke into the house of the famous actor Saif Ali Khan and attacked him multiple times with a knife. He is currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati hospital.
He also lambasted the BJP over Rohingyas issue.
“Every day, they shout that Rohingyas are crossing the borders. If you cannot secure the borders, then resign from the central government,” he said.