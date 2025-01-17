Savour politics with ‘Democracy Discount’

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the elections, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched an initiative to encourage voter participation.

Under the “Democracy Discount” programme, special offers will be available in the Karol Bagh and Rohini zones to incentivise residents to vote.

In the Karol Bagh Zone, over 500 guesthouses, 30 restaurants, and 32 sweet shops will offer 15%-20% discounts. The Rohini Zone provides a 25% discount at select eateries, guesthouses, and cinema halls. To avail of these offers, voters must show the ink mark on their finger as proof of voting.

Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone, Abhishek Kumar Mishra, said, “Voting is the cornerstone of democracy. With the Democracy Discount, we aim to encourage more citizens to take part in the electoral process and make their voices heard.”

The initiative also aims to engage first-time voters. “This effort not only rewards civic responsibility but also fosters a sense of community and highlights the significance of every single vote in shaping Delhi’s future,” said an official from the Rohini Zone.

The offers are valid in Assembly constituencies 23, 24, 25, 26, and 39 under the respective zones. Lists of participating establishments will be made available locally.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and counting will take place on February 8.