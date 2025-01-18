Delhi’s feast mode on!

When it is Delhi, there is no compromise on cravings. The city shares a love for a wide range of dishes — from sushi, momos and margaritas to its all-time favourite butter chicken. Turning the city’s feast mode on, Rupay Zomaland returns to Delhi-NCR for its fifth season this weekend.

It will be held from January 18-19 at NSIC Exhibition Ground at Okhla Phase 3. The food festival brings curated menus, international chef duos, musicians, comedians and culinary stalls by 40+ celebrated restaurants from around the city.

Indian-origin American chef brothers Arjun and Nakul Mahendro of Los Angeles-based restaurant Badmaash will bring an insightful masterclass to unravel the secrets behind their most loved recipes. “We’re bringing our two most beloved creations; the Fried Butter Chicken Sammich and the Chicken Tikka Poutine. They are both simple, humble American dishes that smack of Indian flavour,” says Nakul.

The 40 plus restaurant pavilions will serve crowd favourite delights like juicy burgers, dimsums, pizzas and irresistible desserts. People can also have access to bite-size tasting prepared by international and national chefs to tease their taste buds with new flavours.

The festival will be high on entertainment quotient with the performances of musicians and rappers like Talwiinder, Raftaar X KR$NA, Vasu Raina, Vylom, and Panjabi MC. Further, popular comedians Ravi Gupta and Aashish Solanki will bring their comic brilliance.

“Youngsters want to listen to an artist who speaks their love language and understands them. My performance will be a rollercoaster of emotions with a mix of my old catalog and new songs along with a few surprises,” says Talwiinder adding, “Delhi is the best city for an artist — it is diverse, has a lot of cultures and is always open to listen to new artists and sounds. When I started out, it was one of the top cities for me that showed love to my experimental sounds and still holds a top spot. Delhiites know how to bring energy. My last Delhi show had 35,000 people chanting the lyrics of the ‘Wishes’ track.” Post Delhi, the festival will travel to Pune, Mumbai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Indore