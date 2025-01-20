AAP claims Aggarwal community support after delegation meets Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that Delhi’s Aggarwal community has pledged its support for the party ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. A delegation from the community met with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, reaffirming their backing for the party’s candidates.

The Aggarwal community, which accounts for nearly 10 percent of the electorate, plays a significant role in shaping election outcomes in the national capital.

Known for their involvement in trade, business, and commercial activities, they are concentrated in areas such as Chandni Chowk, Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, and Model Town, among others.

While traditionally backing the BJP in Lok Sabha elections, the community has supported AAP in the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections. In the 2020 Assembly elections, AAP won a majority of seats, including those where Baniya voters, a subgroup within the Aggarwal community, hold significant sway. However, these voters backed the BJP in the 2024 general elections. During the meeting, Kejriwal assured the Aggarwal representatives that under AAP’s leadership, there would be no political exploitation of their community.

Expressing his gratitude on social media platform X, Kejriwal wrote, “Met with representatives of the Aggarwal community at my residence today and thanked them for their continued support to the Aam Aadmi Party. With the blessings of Maharaja Agrasen, we have served the people of Delhi with sincerity and will continue to do so in the future.”

Senior AAP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta emphasised the unity of the Aggarwal community, noting that representatives from all 70 constituencies of Delhi had come together to meet with Kejriwal. He said, “Kejriwal, who belongs to the Aggarwal community, has faced multiple injustices from the BJP, including imprisonment and false charges.”