NEW DELHI: A day after Arvind Kejriwal’s car was “attacked”, both AAP and the BJP exchanged accusations on Sunday. While AAP claimed to have uncovered the opposition’s conspiracy behind the attack, the BJP firmly denied the allegations.

AAP asserted that video evidence and photographs reveal a close connection between the attackers and BJP leader Parvesh Verma. They said the assailants’ criminal history exemplify a disturbing pattern of politically motivated violence.

In a statement, Kejriwal slammed the BJP, saying, “They are losing elections badly and resorting to deadly attacks. My life is dedicated to the country and society, and we are campaigning for people’s welfare.”

In response, Verma said that the three youths involved in the attack stated in their testimony that the driver hit the brakes, but Kejriwal gestured to move the car forward, which resulted in the car running over them.

He said that if Kejriwal labels those questioning him as BJP goons or his (Parvesh’s) family, then the 1,09,000 voters in New Delhi constituency are his family.