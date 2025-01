BJP leader alleges 'misuse' of official machinery of AAP-ruled Punjab in Delhi polls

NEW DELHI: BJP leader from New Delhi seat Parvesh Verma on Tuesday accused Arvind Kejriwal of misusing official machinery of AAP-ruled Punjab in New Delhi constituency fearing defeat in the upcoming polls.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP ruling Delhi and Punjab.

Verma in a press conference charged that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, desperate over an "imminent" defeat in New Delhi, was getting Chinese CCTV cameras installed in the slums of the constituency just for the show, with the help of party ruled Punjab government.

He further alleged that the Chinese CCTV cameras, installed in a "hurried manner", posed security threat.

"Punjab government teachers and employees are being brought to Delhi for election campaigning.

These individuals are masquerading as AAP workers," Verma charged.

He claimed two teachers of Punjab government, hailing from Amritsar, were arrested by the police.

"Thousands of vehicles with Punjab registration plates are roaming around in New Delhi.

Items like water dispensers, chairs, and other materials are being transported to Delhi in trucks belonging to the Punjab government," he further charged.

He urged the Election Commission to immediately curb the "misuse" of resources by the Punjab government in Delhi's elections.