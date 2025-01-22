AAP reaches out to Dhobi community with power sop

NEW DELHI: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday promised to establish a welfare board for the washermen community if his party returns to power in the February 5 Assembly elections.

He also promised to charge electricity and water at domestic rates and to provide education and skill training for their children.

Addressing press conference, the former CM unveiled a series of “7 Guarantees” to uplift their livelihoods, ensure access to basic services and secure their socio-economic welfare.

These include regularising press stands, resuming the halted licensing process for dhobis, charging power and water at domestic rates, and providing quality education, scholarships, and skill training for their children, and welfare schemes for elderly washermen.