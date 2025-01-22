BJP MP Parvesh Verma files Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann

NEW DELHI: BJP Member of Parliament Parvesh Verma on Wednesday filed a defamation lawsuit seeking a staggering Rs 100 crore in damages against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The claim stems from allegations leveled by the two leaders following Verma’s statement about the misuse of government machinery in Punjab during the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections.

In a legal notice issued by Verma’s lawyer, Vivek Garg, on Wednesday, the BJP MP asserted that he has maintained a reputation for honesty and integrity throughout his life. The notice alleged that Kejriwal and Mann conspired to tarnish Verma's image with false and misleading statements for their own political gains.

The notice, a copy of which was accessed by TNIE, refutes claims that Verma's comments were defamatory to the Punjabi community, as suggested in Kejriwal’s tweet.

Verma's original statement, made on January 21 had raised concerns over the use of government vehicles and officials by Punjab MLAs and ministers to influence voters illegally.

The legal notice stresses that Verma's comments were entirely focused on alleged electoral malpractice, with substantial evidence provided to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Delhi Police.

However, the AAP leaders, according to the notice, reacted with malicious intent. Kejriwal's tweet, which was later retweeted by Mann, accused Verma of defaming Punjabis, a claim Verma strongly denies.

The notice further contends that both Kejriwal and Mann distorted Verma’s statement, presenting a false narrative to damage his reputation.

The notice goes on to criticise the AAP leaders for their "baseless" allegations, accusing them of fabricating falsehoods and misrepresenting facts.

Verma's legal team argues that the tweets had a wide reach, intensifying the harm to his reputation.

Verma is demanding an unconditional apology and the payment of Rs 100 crore in damages, with the notice stipulating a 48-hour deadline for a response. If the demands are not met, Verma has warned of taking strong legal action, including filing a lawsuit and lodging a complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, AAP claimed that they have not received any legal defamation notice from Verma or his advocate.