BJP will end all welfare schemes, says Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: In a series of public meetings ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal outlined his vision for the city’s future, highlighting the party’s achievements over the past decade.

Addressing large gatherings in Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, and Wazirpur, Kejriwal contrasted AAP’s governance with what he described as BJP’s failures, urging voters to make an informed choice.

Kejriwal touted AAP’s accomplishments, particularly in providing 24-hour electricity. “Ten years ago, Delhi faced power cuts of 6-8 hours. Today, we have uninterrupted power. The BJP governs 20 states, but none have achieved this. Call your friends in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, or Gujarat—they still experience frequent outages. PM Modi’s guarantees are lies,” he said.

He warned that a BJP victory could reverse these gains. “If you press the lotus button, you’ll face power cuts again. But if you choose the broom, you’ll continue to enjoy 24-hour electricity. As an engineer, I understand the complexities of fixing electricity transmission. When we took charge in 2015, we personally oversaw the replacement of wires and transformers across Delhi,” he said.