BJP will end all welfare schemes, says Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: In a series of public meetings ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal outlined his vision for the city’s future, highlighting the party’s achievements over the past decade.
Addressing large gatherings in Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, and Wazirpur, Kejriwal contrasted AAP’s governance with what he described as BJP’s failures, urging voters to make an informed choice.
Kejriwal touted AAP’s accomplishments, particularly in providing 24-hour electricity. “Ten years ago, Delhi faced power cuts of 6-8 hours. Today, we have uninterrupted power. The BJP governs 20 states, but none have achieved this. Call your friends in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, or Gujarat—they still experience frequent outages. PM Modi’s guarantees are lies,” he said.
He warned that a BJP victory could reverse these gains. “If you press the lotus button, you’ll face power cuts again. But if you choose the broom, you’ll continue to enjoy 24-hour electricity. As an engineer, I understand the complexities of fixing electricity transmission. When we took charge in 2015, we personally oversaw the replacement of wires and transformers across Delhi,” he said.
Kejriwal also emphasised that Delhi offers the cheapest electricity in the country. “In Delhi, 200 units are free, and even 400 units cost just `800. In Gujarat, the same usage costs `4,500. In Noida, people face power cuts and high bills of `8,000. If you choose the wrong option, you’ll face `10,000 bills,” he said.
Highlighting improvements in education, Kejriwal said. “Our government schools now achieve a 99.7% pass rate, and over 2,000 students have entered engineering and medical fields. Providing good education to poor children is my proudest achievement,” he said. “We made water free, but after I was falsely implicated and jailed, the L-G conspired to reintroduce water bills. Don’t worry—after we win, I will waive them off,” he promised.
“If the BJP comes to power, they will end all welfare plans and Delhi will become unaffordable,” he added.