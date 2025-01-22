Kejriwal unveils seven-point 'manifesto' for middle class, says they are victim of 'tax terrorism'

NEW DELHI: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced a seven-point "manifesto" for the country's middle class, saying they have been neglected by successive governments and are a victim of "tax terrorism".

In a video message on Wednesday, he said the middle class is the real superpower of the Indian economy but has long been ignored and exploited solely for tax collection.

Kejriwal announced the seven-point charter aimed at addressing the concerns of the middle class.

The demands included raising the education budget from the current 2 percent to 10 percent and capping private school fees. He also proposed subsidies and scholarships for higher education to make quality education accessible to all.