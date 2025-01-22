‘Review charges against Kejriwal over fund misuse’

NEW DELHI: A Delhi session court on Tuesday directed a magisterial court to re-evaluate a complaint seeking the registration of an FIR against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for allegedly misusing public funds by installing large hoardings across the national capital.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne observed the earlier dismissal of the complaint by a metropolitan magistrate did not adequately address if a cognizable offense had been committed.

The directive came in response to a review plea filed by Shiv Kumar Saxena, challenging the magisterial court’s decision not to instruct Delhi Police to file an FIR in the case.

“The matter is remanded to the trial court for a fresh decision on the complainant’s application, with a detailed order examining whether the allegations disclose a cognizable offense,” the sessions judge said.

The 2019 complaint accused Kejriwal of deliberately misusing public funds by erecting oversized hoardings.