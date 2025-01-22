Shifting loyalties ahead of polls as AAP and BJP leaders switch sides

“The development work in my area has come to a complete halt. It has been two years since the MCD government was formed under the AAP, but only minimal work has been done. The councillors are receiving minimal funds. How can such a large area be developed with just 10 or 15 lakh rupees?”

Rekha Rani, another councillor, highlighted her frustration with AAP’s governance. “I have been influenced by the BJP’s policies and have decided to join the party. Not just me, but people from my community are also joining. Under the AAP government, councillors are unable to get any work done due to a lack of budget and policies.

None of the promises they made have been fulfilled, and there are no functioning committees, budget presentations or sessions.Their corruption is being exposed.” Meanwhile, AAP welcomed social worker Mahavir Baisoya, an independent candidate in the MCD from Sriniwas Puri, along with 16 team members.