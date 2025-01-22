Warm capital likely to witness light rain, thundershower today

NEW DELHI: After three consecutive warmer days, the city is likely to experience light rain or thunderstorms on Wednesday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The sky will generally be cloudy with light rain or thunderstorms towards evening. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius (°C) and 11°C, respectively.

Meanwhile, on January 23, the morning will witness moderate fog, followed by a generally cloudy sky and a spell of light rain. Evening may also see smog or shallow fog, with temperatures varying between 20°C and 12 °C.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 24°C and 11°C, respectively, offering a relatively mild cold.