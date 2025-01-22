Warm capital likely to witness light rain, thundershower today

NEW DELHI: After three consecutive warmer days, the city is likely to experience light rain or thunderstorms on Wednesday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The sky will generally be cloudy with light rain or thunderstorms towards evening. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius (°C) and 11°C, respectively.
Meanwhile, on January 23, the morning will witness moderate fog, followed by a generally cloudy sky and a spell of light rain. Evening may also see smog or shallow fog, with temperatures varying between 20°C and 12 °C.
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 24°C and 11°C, respectively, offering a relatively mild cold.
While the rains might provide relief from the dry winter air, the wet conditions along with the moderate fog expected to persist in the morning hours this week. However, the IMD has ruled out a cold wave in Delhi-NCR and North-West India in the coming days.
On Monday and Tuesday, Delhi experienced warm days, with the maximum temperature settling five notches above normal at 24.5°C on Monday. Tuesday’s temperature hovered around 23°C.
The national capital’s air quality remained ‘very poor’ despite a sunny day, with the 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 314 at 4 pm, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. On January 19, the city recorded a maximum temperature at 26.1°C, marking the warmest January day in six years.
The maximum temperature recorded on that day by the observatory at Safdarjung — Delhi’s primary weather station — was seven notches higher than normal.