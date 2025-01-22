Will file Rs 50 crore defamation suit each against Kejriwal, Mann: Parvesh Verma

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Wednesday said he will file Rs 50 crore defamation suit each against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for levelling "false allegations against" and claiming he called Punjabis a "threat" to the country.

Verma said if he wins the cases, he plans to use the money for development work in his New Delhi constituency, from where he is contesting the February 5 assembly polls against Kejriwal.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal alleged at a press conference that Verma has called Punjabis a "threat" to the country by saying that "vehicles from Punjab are seen in Delhi (campaigning for AAP) and no one knew who were sitting inside them... and that it was a threat ahead of Republic Day on January 26."

Responding to the charges, the BJP leader said, "I don't need to mention what I and my family have done for the Sikh community."

Verma accused Kejriwal of resorting to "lies" out of frustration over his party's "imminent defeat."