Jamia Millia Islamia: Delhi HC seeks reply on inclusion of OBC students

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice in response to a petition urging the UGC to establish guidelines for Jamia Millia Islamia to admit students from the OBC (non-creamy layer) and economically weaker sections (EWS) in its residential coaching academy meant for civil services aspirants.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela directed the university, its coaching academy, and the UGC to respond to the plea.

The PIL, filed by law graduate Satyam Singh, highlights a 2022 press release from Jamia, which announced free coaching and 24/7 library access for underprivileged students aspiring to join civil services. Singh contended that the definition of underprivileged should extend beyond women, SC, ST, and minority communities.