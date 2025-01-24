A Mirror of Life

Art has long been a mirror to society, reflecting its glories and struggles. At the ‘Expanding Horizons’ exhibition, recently held at the Gallery Ragini in Bikaner House, this reflection came alive through a collection of works on canvas, terracotta, and wood. Curated by Ina Puri, the exhibition featured 19 artists exploring themes as varied as materialism, climate change, traditions, politics, and identity.
“This exhibition is not meant to change society. It is a reflection of society—a reflection of people’s lives,” says Puri, highlighting the essence of the exhibition. Through their creations, the artists expressed personal visions and the untold stories of the communities they grew up in — many of them marginalised.
Veer Munshi’s 4x8-foot wooden sculpture, ‘Vetasta (Jhelum)’, exemplifies this spirit. Depicting life along the Jhelum river in Kashmir, the hand-painted blue and white woodwork celebrates the river as a metaphor for unity and continuity, transcending Indo-Pak borders. The endless flow of the river symbolises the continuity and harmony that rise above human-made divisions, acting as a powerful metaphor for how nature connects us despite the divides we create.
Munshi, a Kashmiri Pandit displaced during early riots, often draws on personal history and memories in his work. As Ragini Jain, co-owner of Ragini Gallery, notes, “rather than mourning what has been lost, he chooses to celebrate the beauty of his heritage, weaving together imagery of the river and its surrounding life.” ‘Vetasta’ shifts from poetic lamentation to celebration, preserving the region’s rich cultural heritage, and signifies Munshi’s attempt to preserve his memories in a meaningful way.
The exhibition also delves into themes of climate change, modernisation, urbanisation, and materialism. Gurjeet Singh’s ‘We Are Losing’ offers a visual commentary on sustainability. Singh uses recycled materials, sourcing misprinted fabrics discarded by shops, to craft his artwork. One of his sculptures ‘We are Losing I’ represents Earth, with colours and textures resembling the planet’s surface. By overlaying the piece with organza for a translucent effect, Singh creates a visually striking mixed-media piece that is both beautiful and meaningful.
Similarly, Pooja Iranna critiques the relentless global expansion of urbanism. Her work reflects society’s endless cycle of construction, deconstruction, and reconstruction — often replicating what already exists without questioning the purpose of such growth. She warns of a homogenised world devoid of originality and unique identities.
Iranna employs various mediums, such as drawings and sculptures made from staple pins, to convey her ideas. Her piece, ‘A Story Unfolds’, symbolises the progression of construction, with staples representing individual building blocks. While housing is essential, Iranna questions the excessive grandeur of modern construction and urges introspection on the relationship between industrialisation, urban landscapes, and human identity.
“We are talking about looking at the world through a lens. Maybe you call it just an illusion — it’s what you make of tomorrow. It’s how you see your tomorrow — with hope or despair,” says Puri. She explains how ‘Expanding Horizons’ invites viewers to reflect on the world’s complexities, envisioning a “utopic duniya” where creativity addresses pressing challenges like social and environmental crises. “I want this exhibition to linger in people’s minds, to remind them of how art is made — by contemporary artists.”