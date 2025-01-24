‘Har Jarurat Hogi Puri’: Congress campaign song

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Congress unveiled its new campaign song, “Har Jarurat Hogi Puri, Dilli Mein Congress Hai Jaruri,” during a press conference on Thursday. The song, which serves as the party’s poll anthem, targets both the rival parties AAP and BJP, Congress leaders said.

The 2.48 minutes long composition speaks of the disillusionment of Delhi residents with the ruling governments in the city and at Centre.

Lyrics in the anthem also address local issues, including the pollution in the Yamuna and the poor quality of drinking water.

Besides, the anthem also emphasises the party’s plans for Delhi, including promises of free electricity for households (up to 300 units), and the Pyari Didi Yojana, which would provide Rs 2,500 per month to women from low-income families.

Delhi Congress Chief Devender Yadav said the anthem reflects the growing frustration of the people here. “Delhi is troubled, and the people’s expectations from the government have not been met.”