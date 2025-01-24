Wrong choice will end schemes: Arvind Kejriwal
NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged Delhi voters to back his party in the upcoming elections, promising free electricity, water, quality education, healthcare, and Rs 2,100 per month for women.
He warned that a “wrong choice” could end the welfare programs that have transformed the city over the past decade.
Highlighting AAP’s achievements, Kejriwal said, “Delhi now has 24-hour electricity. Ten years ago, power cuts lasted 6 to 8 hours. Today, our policies save households up to Rs 20,000 a month. A vote for AAP is a vote for progress and prosperity.”
Kejriwal questioned BJP’s failure to provide basic services like uninterrupted electricity, even in states like Uttar Pradesh governed by its “double-engine government.”
“Despite ruling 20 states, BJP has failed to provide 24-hour power. People in Noida and Lucknow face 10-hour power cuts. Press the lotus (BJP’s symbol), and Delhi could return to long outages. Press the broom (AAP’s symbol), and you’ll continue to enjoy 24-hour electricity with 200 units free,” he said.
The AAP leader also criticised the poor state of education in BJP-ruled states, particularly Uttar Pradesh. “Free education is provided in our government schools, every child is happy, every facility is great. Our schools are supporting the dreams of millions, making engineers, doctors, lawyers and what not. But in Yogi Adityanath’s UP, schools have been thrown into ruins,” he said.
He added, “Since he is in Delhi, I want to ask him why has he not been able to fix his state’s education system even after 10 years. Why are children in UP still forced to go to taat-patti schools? If he needs help AAP can send its education minister to UP and make him fix the schools there. Such is the case across all their states. We can send our education minister to all their states to help the children.”
Kejriwal called himself “Delhi’s son” and vowed to protect the city’s welfare programs. “Delhi has become a model of good governance. Let’s not risk losing it by pressing the wrong button,” Kejriwal said.
‘Creating jobs will be our top priority’
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday promised that job creation will be his government’s top priority over the next five years. He said that his team had facilitated employment for 12 lakh youth during the pandemic and is now working on a comprehensive plan to secure jobs for Delhi’s children. “I have decided that over the next five years, my top priority will be to eliminate unemployment from its roots. We will focus on ensuring job opportunities for our youth,” the AAP leader said in his address.