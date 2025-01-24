Wrong choice will end schemes: Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged Delhi voters to back his party in the upcoming elections, promising free electricity, water, quality education, healthcare, and Rs 2,100 per month for women.

He warned that a “wrong choice” could end the welfare programs that have transformed the city over the past decade.

Highlighting AAP’s achievements, Kejriwal said, “Delhi now has 24-hour electricity. Ten years ago, power cuts lasted 6 to 8 hours. Today, our policies save households up to Rs 20,000 a month. A vote for AAP is a vote for progress and prosperity.”

Kejriwal questioned BJP’s failure to provide basic services like uninterrupted electricity, even in states like Uttar Pradesh governed by its “double-engine government.”

“Despite ruling 20 states, BJP has failed to provide 24-hour power. People in Noida and Lucknow face 10-hour power cuts. Press the lotus (BJP’s symbol), and Delhi could return to long outages. Press the broom (AAP’s symbol), and you’ll continue to enjoy 24-hour electricity with 200 units free,” he said.

The AAP leader also criticised the poor state of education in BJP-ruled states, particularly Uttar Pradesh. “Free education is provided in our government schools, every child is happy, every facility is great. Our schools are supporting the dreams of millions, making engineers, doctors, lawyers and what not. But in Yogi Adityanath’s UP, schools have been thrown into ruins,” he said.