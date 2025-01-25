BJP's Verma immerses Kejriwal's effigy in Yamuna; his antics have no takers, says AAP

NEW DELHI: BJP candidate from New Delhi Parvesh Verma immersed an effigy of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the murky water of the Yamuna over his unfulfilled promise to clean the river so that people could take a dip in it.

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar hit back at Verma, accusing him of "stooping to such an antics" in an attempt to gain publicity.

"Even after all his antics, no one is giving him any attention. The BJP has ended Verma's political career by putting him up against Kejriwal," she said.

Kejriwal's failure to fulfil his promise of cleaning the Yamuna has become evident, Verma told reporters at the riverbank near ITO.

"Despite having 11 long years of power and spending Rs 8,000 crore, the AAP government failed to deliver on its promise of cleaning the Yamuna. This is the biggest betrayal with the people of Delhi," he said.

Kejriwal claimed he would clean the river by 2025, but the situation has worsened.

"By immersing his effigy, we are exposing his failure to the people of Delhi,"he said.