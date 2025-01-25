EC outlines campaign spending limits for Delhi elections, sets prices for food, transport, and equipment

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the polls, the Election Commission (EC) has outlined the maximum rates that candidates can spend on various items for their campaign activities. These rates vary by district, with South Delhi and Central Delhi having their own specific prices.

In South Delhi, the prescribed rates for food and beverages include Rs 35 for a plate of chole-bhature or poori-sabzi, Rs 12 for samosas or bread pakoras, Rs 6 for a cup of tea, Rs 12 for coffee, Rs 20 for a sandwich, Rs 15 for a kachori, Rs 19 for a one-litre water bottle, and Rs 70 for lunch or dinner.

Meanwhile, in Central Delhi, the prices differ slightly. A plate of chhole kulche will cost Rs 15, pakoras Rs 19, sandwiches Rs 15, and tea/coffee/soup prices range from Rs 7 to Rs 9. Other items include poori sabzi at Rs 19, samosas (two pieces) at Rs 10, and water pouches at Rs 2.

Specialty items like soup (vegetarian Rs 50 per bowl and non-vegetarian Rs 70) and paneer malai tikka (Rs 120) are also listed. For campaign-related electrical equipment, the EC has set prices such as Rs 2,670 per day for a 5-15 kVA generator set with diesel, and Rs 5,500 per day for a 26-62 kVA generator set. Other items like loudspeakers are priced at Rs 120 per piece, hand-held loudspeakers at Rs 220 per day, and projectors at Rs 1,215 per day.

A ceiling fan will cost Rs 25 per unit per day, while floodlights are priced at Rs 43 each.

The EC has also detailed vehicle rental rates. For instance, an Innova will cost Rs 1,760 per day for an AC version and Rs 1,700 for a non-AC version.

A WagonR, Santro, or Indica is priced at Rs 1,100 per day, while three-wheelers with a microphone will cost Rs 2,070, and without a microphone, Rs 1,460. For rickshaws and e-rickshaws, the charges are Rs 610 and Rs 365 per day, respectively.

Other vehicle charges include Rs 2,100 per day for a tempo/truck, and driver fees of Rs 843 per day. Polling and counting agents will be compensated at Rs 500 per day.

For the setup of campaign tents, candidates can expect to pay Rs 21 per day for a Dunlop chair, Rs 24 for a water drum, and Rs 200 for a podium.

These rates aim to standardise campaign expenses and ensure fair practices during the upcoming elections.