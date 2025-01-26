Arvind Kejriwal asks voters not to back those who hurl abuses

NEW DELHI: Addressing rallies in Rohini, Bawana and Narela, the AAP chief said Delhi’s residents prioritise action over rhetoric and will support those who deliver results. He called out Amit Shah for holding rallies in Delhi but without presenting any plans for the city’s future.

The AAP chief said Delhi’s citizens prefer those who bring progress, with a clear consensus emerging in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party forming the government again.

“BJP governs 20 states, but not even one of them has 24x7 electricity. You can call your relatives and friends in UP, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, or even Gujarat. They haven’t been able to provide 24x7 electricity. Delhi is the only place in the country that gets 24-hour electricity,” the former Delhi CM claimed.

“If you press the wrong button, Delhi will again face power cuts of 6 to 8 hours. But if you press the ‘jhadu’ button, the electricity will continue 24 hours a day,” he said.