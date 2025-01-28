Every family saves Rs 30k because of AAP schemes: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: With less than 10 days to go for the Delhi polls, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addressed a series of public gatherings in South West Delhi on Monday, delivering an account of his government’s achievements over the past decade.

Speaking at Jansabhas in Matiala, Palam, and Bijwasan, he highlighted how AAP’s flagship initiatives, ranging from 24-hour free electricity and improved government schools to mohalla clinics and free bus rides for women, have brought measurable economic and social benefits to the residents of Delhi.

Kejriwal also took aim at the BJP-led opposition, exposing them for prioritising the interests of a select few billionaires over the welfare of ordinary citizens. Citing specific examples, he revealed that BJP-ruled states continue to grapple with prolonged power cuts and exorbitant electricity bills, while Delhi enjoys uninterrupted electricity at the lowest costs nationwide.

He warned of severe repercussions if BJP came to power in Delhi, such as the end of free electricity, water subsidies, and critical public services like Mohalla Clinics.

“Every family in Delhi saves Rs 30,000 annually because of the AAP government’s initiatives. Imagine the financial burden if BJP undoes these programs,” he said. Amid chants of “Phir Layenge Kejriwal,” he unveiled his vision for Delhi’s future, including clean drinking water for every household, upgraded sewer systems and employment opportunities for youth.

He urged voters to choose AAP’s “jhaadu” symbol, equating it to a path toward prosperity and dignity for all. “Today, Delhi is the only city in the entire country where electricity is available 24 hours a day,” he said.