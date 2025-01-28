I’ve always looked beyond my class & milieu: Director Goutam Ghose

The parallel cinema movement, which offered a different cinema experience to the Indian audience, does not currently have many flagbearers. The movement, mainly inspired by Italian neo-realist cinema, had working-class lives shot with a sympathetic eye as its subject. Indian director Goutam Ghose, whose cinematic journey started in the ’70s with this genre, has made realistic films as well.

Some of the most well-known ones are Antarjali Jatra (1987), Padma Nadir Majhi (1993), Gudia (1997), Moner Manush (2010), and Paar (1984). His film Parikrama is slated to hit the theatres soon. Excerpts from the conversation with the director:

Congratulations on your upcoming film Parikrama. What made you choose a subject like this?

The film revolves around the connection between an Italian documentary maker Alexander (Marco Leonardi) who sets out on a journey to India to make a film on pilgrims and Lala (Aaryan Badkul), a small hawker boy who shares a heart-wrenching tale of how his village gets submerged into the river Narmada because of a reservoir project. Chitrangada Singh plays Rupa, an activist who helps Alexander in his journey.

Although the film is slated to be released in March, the idea came to my mind nearly two decades back after I read The Story Of Lala, a novel by an Italian producer friend Sergio Scapagnini. It deals with a poor village boy who moves to a big city to help his family. The postscript suggested the author met a boy on Juhu beach once who shared a story similar to the fiction. So I decided to have dual protagonists–first, the little boy, and the second, a European who would narrate the story.