Two girls killed in four-storey building collapse in Delhi, 12 rescued

NEW DELHI: Two girls, aged 17 and 7, died in a four-storey building collapse in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Tuesday.

The newly constructed building near Oscar Public School crashed on Monday evening. So far, 12 people have been rescued, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Saadhna, 17, and Radhika, 7, they said.

A police officer said that a rescue operation is underway and more people could be trapped under the debris.