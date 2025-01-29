Amit Shah hits campaign trail, says city to be free of ‘AAPda’ soon

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah hit the campaign trail for the Delhi assembly election on Tuesday, rubbishing the allegation of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of Haryana poisoning Yamuna waters and daring him to show proof he claimed to have.
At a rally in Govindpuri, he dismissed Kejriwal’s allegation about poisoning as a “lie”.
He said, “On Monday, I returned after taking a holy dip at the Kumbh, and Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Haryana government had poisoned the Yamuna. However, when we investigated, the Jal Board said nothing of that sort happened. This shows that Kejriwal has resorted to lying.” The home minister dared him to come out with evidence of his claim.
“Kejriwal says he has a report. If so, make that report public, and we will address it. He alleged that Haryana poisoned the water. What is the name of that poison? Reveal its name and provide proof. He claimed to have stopped the polluted water, saving Delhi’s residents. Then show the order you issued to block that water.” The home minister told the gathering that the people of Delhi get an opportunity on voting day on February 5 to free themselves from the disaster called Arvind Kejriwal.
“As soon as people vote for the lotus symbol, Delhi will be free from the ‘Aap-da’,” Shah declared. Shah participated in two road shows and addressed a massive public meeting in the Kasturba Nagar, Kalkaji, and Badarpur assembly constituencies. His day began with a road show in Amar Colony of the Kasturba Nagar constituency, covering Vikram Vihar, Amar Colony and Dayanand Colony. The response of the people shows the BJP is heading for a big victory, Shah said. The second road show in the evening passed through Meethapur and adjoining areas in the Badarpur constituency.
The home minister rounded off the campaign by addressing a rally in Govindpuri in the prestigious Kalkaji constituency where BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri is pitted against Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi.
AAP new incarnation of Waqf Board: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday criticized the ruling AAP, calling it the “new incarnation” of the Waqf Board, which he claims supports the Waqf mafia.
He emphasized that the BJP had pledged to take action against the Waqf mafia. The CM stated that government land should be utilized for the housing, schools, hospitals, and welfare of the poor. He affirmed that the practice of treating Waqf property as private land would come to an end. Adityanath claimed that both the AAP and Congress are upset about the restrictions being placed on illegal land mafias.