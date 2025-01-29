Amit Shah hits campaign trail, says city to be free of ‘AAPda’ soon

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah hit the campaign trail for the Delhi assembly election on Tuesday, rubbishing the allegation of AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of Haryana poisoning Yamuna waters and daring him to show proof he claimed to have.

At a rally in Govindpuri, he dismissed Kejriwal’s allegation about poisoning as a “lie”.

He said, “On Monday, I returned after taking a holy dip at the Kumbh, and Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the Haryana government had poisoned the Yamuna. However, when we investigated, the Jal Board said nothing of that sort happened. This shows that Kejriwal has resorted to lying.” The home minister dared him to come out with evidence of his claim.