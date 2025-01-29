Kejriwal responds to EC, says water received from Haryana 'extremely poisonous' for human health

NEW DELHI: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday responded to the Election Commission notice over his claim that Haryana government was "mixing poison" in Yamuna, and said raw water received from the state recently has been "highly contaminated and extremely poisonous" for human health.
In his reply, the former Delhi chief minister also said his remarks were made in context of an "urgent public health crisis" over drinking water quality in the city.
In the 14-page reply to the Election Commission, he said the "alleged statements" attributed to him were made as his public duty to highlight the "severe toxicity and contamination" of raw water received from the BJP-ruled state.
Following a complaint filed by the BJP over the matter, the Election Commission issued the notice to Kejriwal on Tuesday, giving him time till Wednesday 8 pm to furnish his reply.
Kejriwal also said the ammonia level in raw water received from Haryana was so "extreme" that water treatment plants in Delhi are unable to process it down to safe and permissible limits for human consumption.
Meanwhile Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini visited the banks of the Yamuna River in Delhi's Palla village on Wednesday, where he took a sip of water to counter accusations made by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Saini termed Kejriwal's statement as "unfortunate" and accused him of making the remarks to "create fear in the minds of people" for political gain.
Speaking to reporters, he said, "An unfortunate statement by Arvind Kejriwal was given to create fear in the minds of people for his political benefits."
Saini further stressed, "Today, I have come here to the banks of River Yamuna and took a sip of water from Yamuna. He said that the BJP Goverment of Haryana has poisoned the Yamuna River. He spoke about mass genocide," reports ANI.
"The water resource authority took samples from here and no poison was found in the water," he added, alleging that Arvind Kejriwal has "lied all his life."
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also slammed Kejriwal's remarks, saying, "People of 'aapda' say that people of Haryana mix poison in water sent to Delhi.
This is not just an insult to Haryana but to all Indians. Ours is a country where providing drinking water is considered a good deed...Such fear of losing that they are saying anything. I am sure Delhi will teach a lesson to people who say such things. In aapda walon ki llutiya Yamuna mein hi doobegi..."
Kejriwal's response
Arvind Kejriwal swiftly responded to Saini taking a sip from Yamuna, he alleged that Nayab Singh Saini had only pretended to drink the Yamuna water but actually spat it out. In a post on X, the AAP leader claimed that the Haryana government wanted Delhi residents to consume the same contaminated water that its own leaders avoided. He vowed not to let this happen.
The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are contesting for 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly. The Congress party, which held power in Delhi for 15 years, has faced major setbacks in the past two elections, while AAP has secured overwhelming victories in 2015 and 2020.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)