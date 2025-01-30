AQI reaches 381, foggy conditions return, rain expected on February 3

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded a temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has predicted moderate fog over the next two days, until February 1, while forecasting rain on February 3 in Delhi.

The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 8 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius.

Delhi is once again grappling with heightened air pollution, as the AQI measured 381 at 8:00 am, placing it in the "very poor" category.