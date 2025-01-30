AQI reaches 381, foggy conditions return, rain expected on February 3

NEW DELHI: The national capital recorded a temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius at 5:30 am on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD has predicted moderate fog over the next two days, until February 1, while forecasting rain on February 3 in Delhi.
The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 8 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature hovering around 26 degrees Celsius.
Delhi is once again grappling with heightened air pollution, as the AQI measured 381 at 8:00 am, placing it in the "very poor" category.
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI readings at various locations were as follows at 8:00 am, Anand Vihar - 394, Chandni Chowk - 386, ITO - 364, Najafgarh - 339, Okhla Phase 2 - 393, RK Puram - 372, Patparganj - 395, and Wazirpur - 415.
After air quality deteriorated and pollution levels reached the 'severe' category yesterday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) directed the immediate implementation of all measures under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR).
As temperatures continue to drop, several homeless individuals have taken refuge in night shelters across the city.