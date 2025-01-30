Dine, Décor and Drama!

As I write my column this week, I’m filled with a sense of anticipation. In a few hours, I’m hosting a dinner soiree for a party of 15 at home. It’s the middle of the week, but it’s one of those days when I could catch my breath, and not be riddled with a to-do list longer than my traffic-filled commute to work. It seemed like the perfect opportunity to host a dinner party, but this got me wondering how the art of hosting a dinner at home has become a tricky affair.
Growing up in middle-class India, social gatherings at home formed the mainstay of most of our lives. You see, ‘going out’ was not a part of most of our culture — it was a privilege reserved only for the most exceptional occasions.
Today, the tides have turned. Thanks to mobile commerce and the easy accessibility of a restaurant meal, the idea of going out for dinner, be it by yourself or with a large group, is the easiest, and the most instinctive reaction that we have. Most of us do not consider meals eaten outside of home as an anomaly, or as expenses that are needless — instead, it is the idea of hosting people at home that adds stress for many.
The pandemic has made matters worse, making us more reclusive than before. Much of it can also be attributed to social media and its impact on our minds. The seeming perfection, promoted by influencers, has led us to chase the idea of our homes looking like picturesque postcards.
I can’t help but wonder, though, if all of this is necessarily a ‘bad’ thing. Personally, I draw inner peace from a well-organised household, complete with blooming oriental lilies and intricately woven table runners. Naturally, when I host a party at home, I strive for everything to look glorious, including hand-picking the crockery I serve any food in.
I take my time to decide the perfect menu, including the drinks, and the exact amount of lighting that would be just perfect for a setup. To me, it is one of the best ways to get the right amount of social exposure. After all, we are all social beings, and the ability to interact within a safe space and let our guard downplays a crucial role in how well we perform at work, or how we perceive incidents all around our lives.
Today, this art of hosting at home is slowly but surely under duress as most house parties end up with food brought in through an instant delivery service. The core idea of a party at home being personal is being lost — causing most of us to rather meet outside than treat our living room to be where life plays out with all its dramas.
In the long run, I can’t help but wonder if this would do us more harm than good. It may seem like a lot of ‘effort’ for many of us, but can this effort make us feel amply social again? I definitely feel so.
Vernika Awal
is a food writer who is known for her research-based articles through her blog ‘Delectable Reveries’