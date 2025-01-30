Dine, Décor and Drama!

As I write my column this week, I’m filled with a sense of anticipation. In a few hours, I’m hosting a dinner soiree for a party of 15 at home. It’s the middle of the week, but it’s one of those days when I could catch my breath, and not be riddled with a to-do list longer than my traffic-filled commute to work. It seemed like the perfect opportunity to host a dinner party, but this got me wondering how the art of hosting a dinner at home has become a tricky affair.

Growing up in middle-class India, social gatherings at home formed the mainstay of most of our lives. You see, ‘going out’ was not a part of most of our culture — it was a privilege reserved only for the most exceptional occasions.

Today, the tides have turned. Thanks to mobile commerce and the easy accessibility of a restaurant meal, the idea of going out for dinner, be it by yourself or with a large group, is the easiest, and the most instinctive reaction that we have. Most of us do not consider meals eaten outside of home as an anomaly, or as expenses that are needless — instead, it is the idea of hosting people at home that adds stress for many.

The pandemic has made matters worse, making us more reclusive than before. Much of it can also be attributed to social media and its impact on our minds. The seeming perfection, promoted by influencers, has led us to chase the idea of our homes looking like picturesque postcards.

I can’t help but wonder, though, if all of this is necessarily a ‘bad’ thing. Personally, I draw inner peace from a well-organised household, complete with blooming oriental lilies and intricately woven table runners. Naturally, when I host a party at home, I strive for everything to look glorious, including hand-picking the crockery I serve any food in.