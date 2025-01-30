'History will not forgive you': Kejriwal attacks CEC Rajiv Kumar; dares BJP, Congress leaders to drink Yamuna water

Aam Admi Party(AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday unleashed a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India stating that the poll agency has been "made a mess" by the Chief Election Commissioner who is "doing politics" to protect his interests.

"I want to say with respect, they (ECI) can’t see money being distributed openly in Delhi. They can not see blankets being distributed in the city…. ECI is doing politics because Rajiv Kumar wants a job post-retirement. I want to say to Rajiv Kumar that history will not forgive you. Rajiv Kumar has made a mess of the poll body," the former Delhi chief minister said in a press conference.

The statements came shortly after the ECI expressed dissatisfaction with the response given by Kejriwal to its notice over his claim the Haryana government was "mixing poison" in Yamuna.

The poll panel's letter pointed out that while Kejriwal had provided a reply, it failed to address the critical issue of his statement about the alleged poisoning of the Yamuna River.

The statement, which Kejriwal made during the campaign, equated the act to "an act of war between nations" and claimed that it was timely detected by the engineers of the Delhi Jal Board, who reportedly stopped the poisonous water at the Delhi border.

Responding to the notice, Kejriwal slammed the ECI over the language used. He further dared the leaders from BJP and Congress to drink the water of Yamuna to prove his claims are false.

"This is 7 PPM ammonia water, with chlorine mixed in. BJP and Congress have joined hands, putting Delhiites’ health at risk. Sanjay Singh will deliver these bottles to the BJP headquarters for Amit Shah, Virendra Sachdeva, Nayab Singh Saini, and also one for Rahul Gandhi. If they have the courage, they should drink this water in a press conference and show us,” Kejriwal said.

"I will not let people of Delhi drink poisonous water till I am alive," he added.

The controversy originated from Kejriwal's remarks on Monday, where he accused the Haryana government of "poisoning" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi, claiming it could have caused mass fatalities. Kejriwal said, "If this water would have entered Delhi only to be mixed with the drinking water, many people would have died in Delhi. It would have caused mass genocide."

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has also accused Haryana of "poisoning" and "disrupting water supply" into Delhi, as a "desperate measure" to win the Assembly elections by 'influencing public opinion in their favour.'

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 8.